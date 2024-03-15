A Ghanaian woman, @Mmarmeh_BSN,RN, warmed hearts when she danced with a portrait of her late mum after she achieved her dreams

Achieving one's dreams while your parents are still alive is one of people's greatest joys, but it does not always end up in that manner

The young nurse held onto her mum's portrait in the heartwarming video that left netizens lauding her

A Ghanaian woman, @Mmarmeh_BSN,RN, has left netizens touched after dancing with her late mum's portrait after she achieved her nursing dreams.

Lady dances with late mum's portrait when she becomes a nurse. Photo: @Mmarmeh_ BSN,RN.

Source: TikTok

How did graduate appreciate late mum?

In a video that has gone viral, the young nurse wore scrubs and held onto her mum's portrait in one hand.

The lady, @Mmarmeh_ BSN,RN, graduated from nursing school, and she wanted her mum to enjoy the special day with her in the form of a portrait.

She disclosed that her mum had played a huge role in her career and was heartbroken that she was not alive to see her achieve her dreams. She wrote:

"POV, you are dancing with your late mum because you made her proud. She played a major role in this journey. rest well mama."

Netizens in the comment section assured her that her mum would be proud that she did not give up on her dreams.

Others lauded her for being a resilient woman with huge dreams. Losing a parent is no easy feat, and the young lady did well for herself.

Netizens react to nurse dancing with late mum's portrait

Here is what they had to say:

Ohemaa.Esther:

"Congratulations babe."

shirleydzisah:

"Congratulations more win. Mum knew you would make her proud."

Amanda:

"Congratulations! she’s so proud."

TraceyB:

"Congratulations, love; she’s so proud."

Sekyiwa:

"Ma'am is super proud of you."

Emi:

"Mum is proud of you wherever she is congratulations dear."

Bel (Dr):

"I'm proud of you, dear."

aby_narh:

"Continue to soar higher make her proud."

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Distance Education

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh