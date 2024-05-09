A middle-aged Ghanaian woman, Gifty Mcfadyen, has vowed to live in the UK for the rest of her life

Gifty moved to the UK after meeting her ex-husband, who is British, on an internet dating site

She said since childhood, she believed she was destined to marry a white man so she started visiting internet cafes to find one online

A Ghanaian woman based in the UK has vowed never to step foot back in her homeland again.

To show how serious she is about not returning home, the middle-aged woman, identified as Gifty Mcfadyen, says she will not renew her long-expired Ghanaian passport.

Gifty Mcfadyen (right) with her interviewer. Photo credit: TonyVibes Tv/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gifty said she has no plans to return to Ghana, adding that she will live in the UK for the rest of her life.

"I have absolutely no plan of going back to Ghana. I'm not one of those people planning to retire in Ghana; I won't even renew my Ghanaian passport, which has expired," she said in an interview with TonyVibes TV.

Gifty Mcfadyen moved to the UK on a spousal visa after she married her ex-husband, a white British, whom she met and started dating online.

She said right from childhood, she believed her destiny was to marry a white man, so she took to online dating sites to find her dream man.

She said she finally met a white British man after several days and nights of galavanting internet dating sites.

Gifty said her white boyfriend came down to Ghana a year into their relationship to marry her, after which they relocated to the UK to continue their marriage.

"I went to the internet cafe, I kept on going there until I met the father of my first child. He came down to Ghana one year after dating him online to take me abroad. He landed in Ghana on Friday and we got engaged the next day, Saturday, and then signed our marriage certificate on the next Monday," she said.

Ghanaian man relocates to US, vows never to return

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a video of a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Acquah, declaring his decision never to return to Ghana has popped up on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Emmanuel indicated that not even a lucrative job, house or car offer can change his mind.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were disappointed in the statement, while others congratulated him on relocating.

