A young Ghanaian man has attracted some negative attention unto himself after he advised women to do away with their broke boyfriends

The man referred to as Achieva Evans on his socials says any man who could not give his girlfriend a minimum of GH₵5,000 should be considered a liability

Netizens who chanced on his video reacted, with some leaving harsh comments under his post on TikTok

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after he advised young women to stay away from men who do not have the financial wherewithal to provide for their needs.

According to the man identified as Achieva Evans, any man dating a woman ought to be able to pay her at least GH₵5,000 every month.

He said any man who cannot do that should be considered broke and a liability by his woman.

Consequently, Achieva Evans urged women to break up with their boyfriends if they could not .

"Ladies, listen to this if a man cannot give you a minimum of GH₵5,000 a month break up with him. You don't need a liability in your life or do you?" he said.

Netizens react to his video with harsh comments

Some netizens who seemed incensed by the young man's assertions reacted to it with some harsh comments.

The video shared by Achieva Evans on his TikTok page had raked in over 2k likes and more than 2k comments, as of the time of filing this report.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Kofi Sackey said:

"Because of TikTok any stupidity that comes through your mind then you put it out there.."

THE GOD_FACTOR also said:

"Low key he dey stay family house nti nkwasiasem seyaaa."

E-Trending Images commented:

"what man do man, pls submit ur brotherhood membership card to the secretary.. u are out of the society."

Nana Ama also commented:

"Ladies don't listen, some men are trying hard from their hustle to make us smile."

