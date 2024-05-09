A beautiful Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK has become a bus driver

The woman identified as Yaa Kumasi shared videos of herself driving bus 63, donning a beautiful all-black uniform

Some netizens who chanced on her video claimed they had boarded her bus before

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK recently has taken pride in her job as a bus driver.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman identified as Yaa Kumasi on her socials, was captured sitting behind the wheel of a bus, donning a beautiful uniform.

She was also spotted posing for a picture on the bus while looking stunning in her all-black outfit.

Yaa Kumasi seemed extremely happy with her job as a bus driver as she smiled throughout the video.

Netizens react to video

Some netizens who chanced on her video reacted, with some who also live in the UK claiming they had boarded her bus before but did not know she was Ghanaian.

The video shared by Yaa Kumasi on TikTok had clocked over 1.8k likes and 90 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Leo Elvis commented:

"Ooh So you are Ghanaian; I normally take your bus to Kings Cross bus 63 … or it’s not you, Go higher Sis."

Yaa Kumasi replied:

"Yes 63 bus."

obaapaawuahm also commented:

"I think I saw you in Peckham on Thursday."

abenafrimpomaa said

"I am proud of you my dear.Because is not easy in this country."

Ishmael Ashong also said:

"So beautiful. keep it up."

Amaaray reacted:

"Bus driver paaa you are really a hard woman."

