An Educational Psychology student, Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil, has made a University of Cape Coast (UCC) history

He emerged as the best graduating student and valedictorian at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation ceremony

His accomplishment, posted on Twitter by the university, drew several reactions and one comment from online users

A young Ghanaian man named Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil has been adjudged the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

The Educational Psychology student also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

Kwesi Bentil's CGPA

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College of Education. Photo credit: Carol Yepes/@VoiceOfUCC.

Source: Twitter

''[He was] the Overall Best Graduating Student and Valedictorian for the 6th and 7th Sessions of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduands of the College of Distance Education (CoDE),'' the school posted on Twitter.

The GNA reports that the university graduated a total of 5,412 students from the College of Education (CoDE) during the ceremony.

Since the post emerged, more than 3,000 people have seen it, receiving 11 retweets and 281 likes from netizens. Only one person had commented at the time of this publication.

Netizen reacts to Kwesi Bentil's milestone

@JosephE11628 said:

Congrats.

Source: YEN.com.gh