A Ghanaian lady Ohemaa Nyanin has been appointed as the general manager of a WNBA team, Golden State Warriors

Nyanin, a former basketball player, was unveiled at a press conference on Monday, where she spoke Twi to eulogise her family

The video of Nyanin's speech in Twi has sparked admiration for her on social media

Ohemaa Nyanin, a Ghanaian-American former basketball player, has been unveiled as the new General Manager of the Golden State Warriors in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Ohemaa Nyanin was unveiled at a press conference on Monday, May 6, 2024, sitting alongside Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Ghanaian-American Ohemaa Nyanin has been appointed as WNBA Golden State's GM Photo source: @wnbagoldenstate

Source: Instagram

According to ESPN, Nyanin, whose tenure will begin on May 13, will oversee all basketball operations and report to Lacob.

Ohemaa Nyanin eulogises her family in Twi

In a brief speech at her introduction, Nyanin made sure to acknowledge her Ghanaian roots by speaking Twi.

Eulogising her family, she expressed gratitude for the roles the family played in her remarkable journey.

"I'd like to thank my village, first and foremost, my grandparents for looking down on me," Nyanin said.

Switching to her native tongue, she added:

"To my parents, (she said in Twi: I'm grateful, I'm thankful to God for putting me in their hands), their sacrifice and their wisdom they shared with me."

Watch her speech below:

Ghanaians praise Ohemaa Nyanin for her acknowledging her roots

honey_peee said:

To every Ghanaian out there, be proud of who you are. Don’t throw your language away to fit in. Speak it command it and let thr world know who you are.

elisobais said:

Truth be told, if I wasn’t a native Twi speaker, I think it’s quite an easy language to learn. My Black American buddy learned Twi with me in less than 6 months.

surviva_studioz said:

❤️❤️❤️THIS IS WHAT WE CALL INTELLIGENT PERSON. not all those who take millions from the country to go pack up degrees from foreign schools and feel like speaking twice or their native language reduces their educational level. Kudos

celebritystyle_boutique said:

That’s beautiful. I love the fact that her parents managed to teach her their native language ❤️❤️❤️

