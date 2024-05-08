The NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, has responded to Akufo-Addo's claim that the former president threatens his legacy

According to John Mahama, the allegation is true as he has no intention to continue the economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo regime

He accused the president of being arrogant, inept and corrupt and pushing more Ghanaians below the poverty line

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has responded to President Akufo-Addo's claim that the former President is a threat to his legacy.

In his response to the claim via X, John Mahama shot back at the President, saying he has no intention of protecting Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption, arrogance, and economic mismanagement.

Akufo-Addo has expressed fears that Mahama will destroy his legacy.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier raised concerns that a possible Mahama victory in the upcoming December polls would decimate his legacy.

According to him, the former President does not appreciate anything he has done for Ghana's development and would rather undo his hard work than praise him.

He spoke at a rally in Drobo following a visit to Blue Skies Limited.

The President reiterated that he could not possibly hand over power to someone he defeated in previous elections and who would end projects started under his administration when he could hand it over to his 'mate.'

He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to continue his projects and uplift his legacy.

The President also encouraged Ghanaians who have just turned 18 to register in the ongoing limited voters' registration exercise.

He said those who desire to exercise their electoral franchise must register before the May 20 deadline.

He also urged them to vote for NPP, as their votes would ensure that the party retains power in 2025.

He said he trusts Dr Bawumia, with whom he has served Ghanaians for seven years.

He is confident the vice president will perform marvellously when elected President on December 7.

Mahama says Akufo-Addo can't decide who will succeed him

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama said Akufo-Addo has no authority to determine who succeeds him after the 2024 presidential election.

This came after President Akufo-Addo, on a visit to Wa with his Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, told Ghanaians that he hopes to pass the mantle on to Dr Bawumia and not John Mahama.

Reacting to the statement, former president John Dramani Mahama said God will decide who becomes President and that Akufo-Addo cannot pick and choose who will take over from him after the 2024 presidential election.

He urged Akufo-Addo to prioritise a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

