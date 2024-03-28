A devoted wife of eight years almost marriage has found her world crushing after discovering her husband cheating escapades

In an interview, she breaks down in tears as she recalls how her partner brazenly shows off his side chick publicly

A video capturing the intense emotional episode resonated with viewers and evoked strong reactions online

A Ghanaian woman named Maame Serwaa could not hold back tears while recounting her heartwrenching episodes of cheating by her husband.

During an interview on Oyerepa FM, she disclosed she stumbled on her husband's clandestine affair with his purported side chick on TikTok, where she found loved-up videos of her partner and his side chick.

Woman cries over husband's brazen affair with side chick. Photo credit: Luis Alvarez/vimbuzzgh (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Woman details husband's brazen affair with side chick

According to the beleaguered woman, her husband brazenly flaunted his extramarital escapades at home.

''He does not hide it. He watches videos of the lady when we're in bed,'' she lamented.

The troubled woman said she had to delete her TikTok account to avoid the sight of her husband and his side chick. Her world crumbled when she uploaded the app again, only for her rival to follow her.

With massive tears streaming down her cheeks, she came to terms with the fact that her husband did not respect her. She wept bitterly in a clip on Vim Buzz Gh

This video emerged after TikTok user Chisomebubeogu let it all out when she shed tears over her split from her boyfriend, who harshly vilified her mother. Another beautiful young lady was captured crying as though her life was about to end after her boyfriend allegedly dumped her.

Peeps react to video of heartbroken woman

The devoted wife, whose marriage with her philandering husband spans over seven years, has sparked diverse opinions.

Minister_ike_official wrote:

This world is not balanced.

Kidsdom_clothing commented:

Why allow a man stress u like dis? Omg! Soo heartbreaking . Leave to live woman. He doesn’t deserve u!

Ekuamartinson posted:

But some women are bold ooo. u take videos with someone's husband and you post on tictok.such a senseless man too.7 years is painful but move on wai.

Lartey261 said:

Why would u cry like dis nice lady like u hmmmm a man will stress me like this ahhhh I will stress u till u die, if I knew her number hmm I would talk to her papa ahhh.

Robb_mensah commented:

It's painful, but it's also helpful to hear the man's side of the story before further conclusions are drawn. People have touching ways of telling their stories to lure listeners into believing them.

Dina_nana_abena_afriyie wrote:

Nsemhunu de3 3bimo ni bi oo eiii.

Michaelblakka posted:

Kojo no force at all .

Blablight commented:

Kojo be yawa boy.

Boafo791 said:

This matter errh.

Naa_de_realter wrote:

This very painful.

Officialcoconutcity_gh posted:

This program it's makes like only Kumasi people have problems ooo.

Lady cries bitterly

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, @dianabby39, went online to share a short video of herself crying bitterly after her relationship broke down.

Tagging her ex-boyfriend, who had broken up with her, the lady wondered why he would break her heart in such a way after the years they had spent together.

Source: YEN.com.gh