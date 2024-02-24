A lady has detailed her inspiring journey from Ghana to Canada in a beautiful video posted on TikTok

She recalled leaving the airport in Ghana, arriving in Canada, her first day in school, celebrating Thanksgiving, and her first outing in Canada

The adorable footage of the lady has prompted heartwarming reactions from many viewers on social media

A lady who relocated from Ghana to Canada has recounted her journey to the second-largest country in the world in a video that has received reactions.

The footage shows her family bidding her goodbye at the airport and when she arrived in Canada. She captured her first day in school, marking Thanksgiving and meeting with one of her lecturers.

First day out

On her first day out with friends, she donned an all-red straight outfit that firmly grabbed her hips.

Posting the video of the lady's journey and memories in Canada, along with writing, Plushcelebration wrote:

''Moving from Ghana to Canada and my journey so far,'' the caption read on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Folks react to footage

The video of the lady's journey inspired reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below.

Serwaapoku250 posted:

I tap into your blessings.

Comfort Kwakye commented:

I tap into this testimony.

Honh said:

I tap into your blessings in Jesus' name. Amen, Amen.

Nanaadoma said:

I tap into your blessing.

Nana Ama posted:

I tap into ur blessing.

GodSend posted:

God is the greatest.

Abena Bafoah posted:

Congratulations, I receive my travelling blessings in Jesus' name. Amen. I will be next to testify. Amen and Amen.

TikTok man explains why Ghanaian students get deported from Canada

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that a Ghanaian with the TikTok name Henry Jackson explained why some Ghanaian students are deported from Canada shortly after arriving in the country to study.

According to him, most of these students fail to answer question three accurately, which asks about the purpose of their trip to Canada.

Henry Jackson stated that Ghanaian students who travel to Canada to study should not mention that they intend to maximise job offers when Canadian immigration inspectors enquire about the reason for their move.

