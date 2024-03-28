Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama paid his last respects to a late friend on Wednesday, March 27

The businessman, alongside other riders, hit the street on motorbikes in honour of the deceased, Khalil Hamad

A video of Mahama’s heartfelt tribute, which is a significant reminder of what truly matters, resonated with online users

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has paid a poignant tribute to his late friend Khalil Hamad, also known as Papa Lee, by riding a motorbike alongside other riders.

The billionaire, renowned for his humility and devotion towards helping the underprivileged in society, rode the motorbike to pay his late respects to his late pal.

Mahama reconnects with memories of late friend

As he sparked the motorbike, the engine’s hum connected with the deceased’s memories, creating a powerful atmosphere. It was evident that the businessman and his late friend shared beautiful moments, finding warmth in each other’s company.

Tragically, fate had different plans for Khalil Hamad as he passed, leaving Ibrahim Mahama and other colleagues deeply heartbroken. The deceased was laid to rest on Wednesday, March 27.

Ibrahim Mahama moves fans

The sights and sounds of the businessman on the motorbike gathered reactions from fans who watched the video.

Godly_god07 commented:

Much love.

Godly_god07 said:

Ride safe, papa.

Cathie_firefly commented:

Rest well, Papa Lee.

Vantender88 said:

May Allah be with y’all, Baba.

Estilaude3 wrote:

So sorry about your loss.

Natybongo77 said:

My godfather my everything Lion ❤️❤️❤️I can’t wait to see you one day daddy.

George.djan commented:

May his soul rest in peace .

Jacintaadjoa wrote:

My big Papa❤️.

Zongobreed commented:

Gonja 1 on the tribute thing.

Sandywills1 posted:

Oh, wow, that’s very nice of u doing that .

Medikal_fan reacted:

You are humble.

The.sirdavies commented:

I’ve always heard the name Papa Lee in Abelenkpe (where I was born and raised) and he was always associated with riding big bikes. Rest well.

That_motodude said:

We appreciate your presence, baba❤️

Nab_4real commented:

It’s really nice to be part of the bikers and also represent a brother. God bless @ibrahim_mahama_71.

