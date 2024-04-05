Despite facing incredible challenges, my mum demonstrated remarkable resilience in raising my sister and I as Christians

I have transitioned away from identifying as a Christian, but my mum wants me to pay tithe because she raised us this way

Prophet Barnabas Freeman, a certified preacher of the Salem International Christian Centre, provides guidance for a harmonious relationship between the mum-son duo

Young Ghanaian man seeks expert advice about tithing. Photo credit: SDI Productions.

Source: Getty Images

My mum singlehandedly raised me after my father unexpectedly passed away while I was in primary six. His death brought unimaginable financial difficulties to my mum, who did everything she could to raise my sister and me the Christian way. With determination and prayers, she financed my education at the university, where I studied medicine. I graduated as one of the best students in my class.

It’s been over a year since I gained employment at a private health facility, with a monthly salary of GH¢2,900.00. My mum attributes my academic success and little blessings to God, though I no longer identify as a Christian. She wants me to pay tithe as she insists she raised me this way. We’ve had a few emotional and sometimes heated discussions about her insistence that I contribute to the church. I want to leave the house because I am tired of her religious advice, which frequently escalates into anger when I refuse. What should I do?

Expert’s advice

Prophet Barnabas Freeman is a certified Salem International Christian Centre preacher in Nigeria. He operates in a branch in Ghana.

Tithing is essential in your daily life. The Bible says when you pay your tithe, your devourer will be devoured for your sake, and God will open the doors and windows of heaven to pour you blessings. As a divine eternity, God doesn't need earthly materials but insists you pay tithe so that there will be meat in His house.

Your mum wants you to pay tithe for your well-being and protection. Ephesians 6:1-3 also urges children to obey their parents in the Lord. As a preacher, let me inform you that your mum is leading you on the right path.

You may think you're doing good but tithing will bring speed up your life. Your mum wants divine protection for you; obey her. Take my advice as a man of God.

Disclaimer: The advice in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers about tithing. They should always seek professional advice that considers their circumstances before deciding.

