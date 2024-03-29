A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up about her failed marriage has sparked a huge reaction online

She admitted that it was wrong on her part to get a divorce, knowing how well her ex-husband treated her

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the confession of the lady

Abena, a middle-aged Ghanaian woman based in the United States, has sparked reactions online after admitting that her divorce was a mistake.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Dennis Bentil, the woman speaking on her failed marriage singled out her husband for praise over the love and care he showed her during their marriage.

"The love I have for him, even now, I don't know if can anybody I love anybody the way I love him.

Describing her ex-husband as a sweet person, the 45-year-old woman confessed that they grew apart after losing a child, and that is what led to their divorce.

Years later, she mastered the courage to admit to him that their divorce was a mistake and would like for them to get back together for the sake of the children, but the man refused.

"He was so prideful and he couldn't let himself understand where I was," she said.

The video, which highlights the plight of divorcees, has raked in over 2000 views and 69 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghana react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the confession of the woman, with many commending her for accepting that she erred in the first place.

@helenatiwaah2777 stated:

Mannn if honesty and accountability were a person. ️Thank you for your transparency. May God give you the strength and grace you deserve.

@mz_Kay611 indicated:

Great interview It takes courage to admit you didn’t do right by people in your past and I hope she forgives herself and gives her beautiful self the grace to keep shining

@adiepenaopokusekyere5336 added:

I loved listening to her. She's such an intelligent and strong, beautiful lady. Learnt a lot from her

@dhmultimedia1209 reacted:

Don't take people for granted .

