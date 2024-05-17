Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal announced on his X account that he would be embarking on a charity initiative during his campus tour

Sharing details in his message, the Confirm hitmaker said that one student would be selected from each senior high school or university he visits

Many people applauded him for his generous initiative

Ghanaian rapper Medikal disclosed that he would like to change the lives of fans who are students and are enrolled in an educational institution.

Medikal to pay the fees of selected fans

Medikal announced on his verified X account that he would embark on a campus tour of the country's various regions.

He noted that while on the tour, he wants to positively impact the lives of his die-hard fans by paying for their tuition.

The Kabutey Flow hitmaker stated that this initiative would benefit one student from each of the schools he visits, whether senior high school or tertiary.

Below is the message he wrote on X:

"I will be paying tuition fees for some students when my school tour commences, both high school and tertiary. Will pick 1 student from each school and cover their fees till they complete school."

This announcement comes after he arrived in the country and was given a grand welcome by his fans at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Reactions as Medikal announced a charity initiative on X

Many people applauded Medikal for the thoughtful initiative. Others also noticed the typo in his message as he misspelled tuition by writing 'tusion'.

@I_Am_Winter said:

I suppose tell you say the correct word be ‘tuition’ but my education level no get your money level yet

@the_marcoli_boy

Adey school for stubborn academy, hope I qualify.

@Yo__Obama

This be very great from you. Blessings

@PaamanuelUtd_

You also need the tuition

@_DrLomo

This is how rich men stay rich

"So generous": Shatta Wale and Medikal threw money on fans at the airport

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal was given a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as he arrived in the country from the UK after selling out the O2 Indigo.

He was welcomed by dancehall musician Shatta Wale and fans who stood outside the arrival terminal to celebrate him.

The duo threw money at the fans at the airport, and this gesture sparked debate among Ghanaians on social media.

