Former Ghanaian striker Augustine Arhinful has opened up about the ordeal of losing his wife, Barbara Arhinful

The ex-Black Stars player, who doubled as a businessman, lost his wife in 2009 after a brief sickness

A video where Augustine recalls how he broke the news of his late wife’s unexpected death to his children has emerged on the internet

Former Ghanaian striker Augustine Arhinful has relived the heart-wrenching ordeal of losing his wife, Barbara Arhinful, in 2009 and how he broke the news to his children.

The former Black Stars player lost his wife after she succumbed to a brief sickness a day before her demise at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Breaking the news of wife’s death to his children

Augustine sat for an interview with Ghanaian media personality Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, where he opened up about the difficult phase of his life.

“I marched all of them [my kids) to my bedroom when they returned from school. There were a lot of people in the house. I told them, ‘You knew mummy was not well,” to which they said, ‘Yes.” And yesterday, she was at the hospital; unfortunately, she didn’t survive.

“So my secondborn asked if she died, and I said ‘Yes.” I asked them not to cry and also urged them to comport themselves,” Augustine recalls.

Augustine finds solace in God

The ex-footballer recounted that he lost his wife at a time when people had conspired to collapse his businesses.

“Till now, my children know their mum is not alive, but they have never reacted negatively,” he added.

Augustine recalls finding solace and comfort in God when he was surrounded by grief.

