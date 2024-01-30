Mohammed Kudus, in a video, received a beautiful wall painting from a fan, and he seemed very content with the artwork after unwrapping it

An impressed Kudus showed the artwork to his mother, who was sitting close by, and she also confirmed it was beautiful

Kudus proceeded to take a photo with the young man who made the painting, warming the hearts of social media users

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus was pleasantly surprised by a fan who gifted him a beautiful wall painting of himself.

Mohammed Kudus and his mother Photo Source: issakart

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian international shared his excitement in a video which was shared on the artist's TikTok page, showing his reaction to the artwork and thanking the fan for his gesture.

In the video, Kudus could be seen unwrapping a large package that contained the painting, which depicted him in his football training kit. He smiled and expressed his admiration for the painting, saying it was nice. He then showed the painting to his mother, who was sitting close by, and she also confirmed it was beautiful.

Kudus proceeded to take a photo with the young man who made the painting. The pair wore wide smiles in the beautiful photo.

Mohammed Kudus warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mohbad12 said:

Wow nice one i love it God bless you bro enjoy your day

efyahipsy reacted:

We appreciate your hand work @Mo_kudus

Juliet said:

God bless you for putting a smile on his face

odofranca wrote:

Mom was like wow

Man draws trotro driver

In another story, a Ghanaian artist, @enilart, surprised a bus conductor (trotro mate) with a sketch, capturing the moment in a heartwarming video.

The trotro mate, visibly delighted, couldn't stop smiling, appreciating the unexpected gift and even showing it to the bus driver.

The artist's gesture left a positive impact, as the trotro mate's driver asked for his contact number and a potential future collaboration.

Mohammed Kudus gets celebrated

In another story, West Ham United celebrated Kudus' brace for Ghana and made a TikTok video with pictures of him celebrating.

In the background of the video, they played Kweku Flick's Kudus tribute song, Black Stars (Kudus Dey).

The Black Stars were put in front by Kudus twice, but both goals were cancelled out, ending the game stalemate.

Source: YEN.com.gh