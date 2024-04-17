Ghanaian footballer Charles Ankomah has bravely shared his ordeal with homelessness in Belgium

During an interview, he disclosed that his predicament started when his contract with a Belgian football academy ended in 2017

The emotional account of Ankomah has ignited empathy and support from many YouTube users

Ghanaian footballer Charles Ankomah has opened up about his ordeal with homelessness and the circumstances surrounding his heart-wrenching predicament.

During an SVTV AFRICA interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Ankomah recalled being recruited from Ghana at age 12 by a Belgian football academy.

Ghanaian footballer Charles Ankomah recounts his ordeal with homelessness in Belgium. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

The beginning of Charles Ankomah’s ordeal

The former Lierse S K midfielder recounted that the football team went bankrupt after his three-year contract ended in 2017. Ankomah said he could not secure another deal to extend his work permit in Belgium.

“I stayed with friends for a while and finally got a job in 2021 to get my permit, but they said I had to return to Ghana first. I could take that risk because there was no guarantee I could return,” he said.

Ankomah said he decided to remain in Belgium because his family depended on him.

“After the team collapsed, I went to Germany, France, and Romania to find a team, but it didn’t work out ... it’s not been easy,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Ankomah recalls being detained three times but has been fortunate to escape deportation because he plays football in the country. The Ghanaian footballer reveals he’s been without a home for two years.

Charles Ankomah moves netizens

The heartbreaking account of Ankomah has ignited empathy and support from many YouTube users. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

@amadaaamadaa9798 indicated:

When someone helps you over there, remember to be grateful. Talking from experience.

@salomeykoi8963 wrote:

God bless you bro for showing up on him. You are God sent. God bless you, DJ. You will bounce back, bro. Keep your hopes high.

@isaacdoku5128 wrote:

I have a place in Italy where he can stay for free and later go in for the Italian documents since it's much easier to get as compared to that of Belgium..hmm life.

@christopheragyei4712 replied:

God bless you.

@Chronikilz commented:

Stay strong, boy. Help is on the way.

@emmanuelcoffie3501 wrote:

I'm so sad today, but God will surely make a way, senior. All de best and big ups to the Good Samaritan and DJ Nyami.

@peacesempare4855 wrote:

God show you mercy and connect u to right people, don't lose hope.

