Ghanaian actor John Dumelo had an emotional meltdown at his late mum's burial service underway at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra

He made efforts to hold back tears but was overcome by massive emotions in a video on social media

The tears-arousing moment, posted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, has triggered reactions from internet users and fans alike

Actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service underway at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

John Dumelo's meltdown at his mum's burial service evokes tears. Photo credit: glynn_photography/yencomghnews.

Source: Instagram

Comforting hand

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim at the funeral service on Saturday, October 7.

In a touching video, the actress stretches a hand to comfort her grieving close friend and associate.

The meltdown of John Dumelo has evoked the emotions of fans and members of the Instagram community.

Watch the video below:

Fans grieve with John Dumelo

Many were emotional in the comments area.

Miss_dorcas_dd commented:

May the good Lord strengthen you and see you through.

Suzzy_shee1 said:

If you still have your mother with you, you will never understand this pain, you can try as much as you can but u will never understand. God himself can't even heal from this pain.

D9nmatt commented:

I'm sending my love and condolences, bro.

Tariqahmed_1000 posted:

Stay strong.

Mokeenya commented:

Stay STRONGER, John.. God is with you and your family.

Mokeenya said:

Awwwwwww We wish DEATH wasn't part of us. Dear God, I fervently pray that You PROTECT our PARENTS in Good Health and Longer life so they can enjoy their Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren... AMEN.

Numoo_gbele_fo posted:

It's well my brother .

Designed_by_denora shared:

John Kafra, barima nsu.

Boateng_bm commented:

Dear God, please strengthen the family.

Asiedu2443 stated:

So sorry big, bro… All is well.

Godfather_dg said:

Losing your loved one is something I don't want to experience, but it's inevitable.

Okyeremary093 reacted:

Very sad to accept the fact that your loved one is living with you forever.

Owusuag517 said:

It's not easy, bro, may the almighty God give you strength.

Ibrahim Mahama mourns with John Dumelo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the ongoing pre-burial church service of actor John Dumelo's mum.

The Engineers and Planners founder arrived at the service in the company of loved ones before John Dumelo approached to welcome him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The duo exchanged pleasantries while shaking hands and looking into the camera. Ibrahim Mahama was clad in a black outfit when he arrived to commiserate with Dumelo, while the film personality sported a black cloth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh