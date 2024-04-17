A video of a Ghanaian footballer speaking about his challenges after his team in Belgium went bankrupt has emerged

He said in the video that he has been rendered homeless and without a job since the tragic incident occurred

Netizens who saw the video were moved with emotions as some sympathised with the young man

A promising Ghanaian footballer has been left stranded in Belgium after his Belgian team went bankrupt.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Charles Amofa disclosed that he has been left without a club and has been homeless for about two years, following the incident.

According to him, he relocated abroad at the age of 11 after he was selected to play for the team.

He was initially taken to Mali and later to Belgium, where his football career was flourishing and life, progressing steadily.

However, his career hit a snag when his team went bankrupt.

Netizens react

His story has generated a flurry of reactions online. Most netizens who saw the video were touched by his story.

@barclayevans222 wrote:

"God will favour you and bless you with many opportunities and change your situation my brother. Stay strong."

@Chronikilz wrote:

"Stay strong boy. Help is on the way."

@emmanuelcoffie wrote:

"I’m so sad today but God will surely make a way senior…all de best."

@Ken-qr3dg

"Thanks Bro for helping him."

@peacesempare wrote:

"God show you mercy and connect u to right people, don't lose hope."

@timespace wrote:

"Sorry bro u will bounce back baller."

@faziohub wrote:

"My senior in JHS. He was good at football may God be with him."

