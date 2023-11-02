Asamoah Gyan Defends Lawyer Over Recent Comments About His Annulled Marriage, Audio Goes Viral
- Asamoah Gyan has reacted to news about his lawyer granting interviews in the aftermath of the case involving him and his ex-wife
- In an interview, Gyan revealed that the recent comments by his lawyer were aimed at correcting the misconception that he lost the case
- He also accused persons supporting his ex-wife of trying to change the narrative regarding what transpired in court
Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has jumped to the defense of his lawyer Edwin Kusi Appiah, in relation to his recent comments regarding his annulled marriage to Gifty Gyan.
Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Asamoah Gyan said the decision by his lawyer to grant interviews on the case was aimed at offering clarity on certain aspects of the ruling.
Asamoah Gyan explained that his lawyer during the 5-year trial had kept mute, however, efforts by some people to change the narrative and make it seem like he lost the case was not something he was going to tolerate.
"My lawyer wants to prove to everyone that he won the case. If you try to tarnish his image by creating the perception that he lost, that is something which is going to affect him," he said.
Watch the video
Asamoah Gyan reveals he has no regrets marrying Gifty Gyan
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.
The former Sunderland star clarified that the properties given to the mother of his three children were already in her name.
"The reason why we went to court was that I wanted to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, it emerged that I was right
Gifty lied about her age and parent
Also, Asamoah Gyan's lawyer Edwin Kusi-Appiah has shared more details about the annulment of the former footballer's marriage.
Kusi-Appiah revealed that Gyan's ex-wife, Gifty, had lied about her past to the former Black Stars captain.
Gyan's lawyer disputed this claim explaining that Gifty's age on her BECE certificate, different from the one in her passport, showed that she was older than 17 at the time.
