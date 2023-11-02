Asamoah Gyan has reacted to news about his lawyer granting interviews in the aftermath of the case involving him and his ex-wife

In an interview, Gyan revealed that the recent comments by his lawyer were aimed at correcting the misconception that he lost the case

He also accused persons supporting his ex-wife of trying to change the narrative regarding what transpired in court

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has jumped to the defense of his lawyer Edwin Kusi Appiah, in relation to his recent comments regarding his annulled marriage to Gifty Gyan.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Asamoah Gyan said the decision by his lawyer to grant interviews on the case was aimed at offering clarity on certain aspects of the ruling.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to his lawyer's comments Photo credit: Breeze FM/Facebook @utvghana/X

Source: Facebook

Asamoah Gyan explained that his lawyer during the 5-year trial had kept mute, however, efforts by some people to change the narrative and make it seem like he lost the case was not something he was going to tolerate.

"My lawyer wants to prove to everyone that he won the case. If you try to tarnish his image by creating the perception that he lost, that is something which is going to affect him," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video

Asamoah Gyan reveals he has no regrets marrying Gifty Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.

The former Sunderland star clarified that the properties given to the mother of his three children were already in her name.

"The reason why we went to court was that I wanted to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, it emerged that I was right

Gifty lied about her age and parent

Also, Asamoah Gyan's lawyer Edwin Kusi-Appiah has shared more details about the annulment of the former footballer's marriage.

Kusi-Appiah revealed that Gyan's ex-wife, Gifty, had lied about her past to the former Black Stars captain.

Gyan's lawyer disputed this claim explaining that Gifty's age on her BECE certificate, different from the one in her passport, showed that she was older than 17 at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh