Building a house on land belonging to a romantic partner can create complicated ownership disputes when the relationship ends

A 2025 Supreme Court ruling in Ghana involved an unfinished house built by a husband on land acquired by his wife

Ghanaian property law considers ownership documents, financial contributions and agreements when determining certain property disputes

Building a house is a major financial commitment for many Ghanaians, particularly those who spend years saving money to acquire land and purchase construction materials.

Building a house on your partner's land in Ghana: What happens when the relationship ends? Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, complications may arise when someone decides to construct a house on land belonging to their boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife, only for the relationship to end.

In such circumstances, determining who owns the property may not be straightforward, as Ghanaian law considers several factors, including the couple's marital status, ownership documents, financial contributions and the circumstances surrounding the construction.

What Ghana's Supreme Court has decided

An interesting example emerged in July 2025 when Ghana's Supreme Court delivered its judgment in the case of Abena Pokua v Yaw Kwakye.

The dispute followed the dissolution of a customary marriage between the couple, who had married in 1998.

Court records established that the husband constructed an unfinished house on land acquired by his wife at Achiase.

Following their divorce, disagreements arose over several properties acquired or owned during the marriage.

The Court of Appeal eventually settled the uncompleted Achiase house, another self-contained house at Ajara Junction in Kade, and GH¢100,000 in favour of the wife.

On July 9, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld that decision after considering the circumstances surrounding the marriage and the properties involved.

However, the judgment does not establish that every house built on a partner's land automatically becomes the landowner's property.

What happens if the couple never married?

The legal position can differ considerably for unmarried partners.

Unlike married couples, boyfriends and girlfriends do not automatically benefit from matrimonial property-sharing provisions simply because they have been in a relationship.

Nevertheless, Ghanaian courts may examine whether someone who financed a property has a beneficial ownership interest, even when another person's name appears on the documents.

For instance, in the Ghanaian case Ussher v Darko, a man purchased land, constructed a house and placed the property documents in his girlfriend's name.

The Court of Appeal recognised that the girlfriend held the legal title on trust for the man who had financed the property.

Consequently, anyone planning to build on their partner's land should properly document financial contributions and establish a clear ownership agreement before construction begins.

Keeping receipts, building contracts, land documents, and evidence of payments could prove important if a dispute eventually reaches court.

Seeking legal advice before investing substantial money in such a property can also help both partners protect their interests.

Rent Control fumes at owners of Vikings Hostel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, and his team visited Vikings Hostel at the University of Ghana, Legon and tried to meet the owners.

The Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department was unhappy with the hostel owners since they failed to show up for the meeting.

In a video, Frederick Opoku said they received a petition from the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) about the increase in hostel fees in the university.

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Source: YEN.com.gh