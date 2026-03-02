As car fire incidents spark nationwide concern, a Ghanaian firefighter drew attention to one powerful but often neglected tool that could quietly change the outcome of such incidents

He broke down how this simple item, if kept close and fully functional, can control flames within the first critical minutes before they spiral out of control

Though it costs only a few hundred cedis, many drivers overlook it, a small decision that continues to lead to devastating and avoidable losses on Ghana’s roads

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Car fire incidents are gradually becoming a worrying trend in Ghana, and many drivers are beginning to ask the same question: What is really happening?

A Ghanaian firefighter speaks on steps that can be taken to prevent costly vehicle fire disasters. Image credit: Ghana National Fire Service, The firefighter

Source: Facebook

After the BMW burned to ashes in Accra, reports emerged of a Mercedes-Benz also catching fire. Not long after that, a Toyota Voxy suffered the same fate.

For many Ghanaians, these incidents have raised serious concerns about vehicle safety and emergency preparedness.

Firefighter reacts to vehicle-burning incidents

A Ghanaian firefighter known on TikTok as The Firefighter has weighed in on the issue, insisting that most of these total losses could have been prevented.

According to him, it is painful to keep seeing cars burn completely despite years of public education on fire safety.

He stressed that the first few minutes after a car catches fire are very critical.

That is the window where a small flame can be contained before it spreads beyond control.

The key to stopping car fires- Expert

He said it has become increasingly apparent that in many of these fire cases, working fire extinguishers are not on standby, which he cited as a cause for concern.

He explained that when such incidents occur, drivers are often nowhere near a fire station. By the time officers arrive, the vehicle is already beyond saving.

The firefighter who works for the Ghana National Service urged motorists to change their mindset.

He said that after spending huge amounts of money to acquire your favourite car, it should not be difficult to invest GH₵ 400 to GH₵ 500 in a proper, functional fire extinguisher.

The Firefighter cautioned against buying very small extinguishers that may not be powerful enough to handle an engine fire.

Instead, drivers should purchase a well-sized extinguisher capable of stopping flames at an early stage. More importantly, the extinguisher must be checked regularly to ensure it is in good working condition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Vehicle fires can be caused by electrical faults, fuel leaks, overheating engines, or poor maintenance.

While not every fire can be prevented, early response can significantly reduce damage.

As luxury cars and commercial vehicles continue to hit the roads in Ghana, safety must become part of the ownership culture.

The recent BMW, Benz, and Toyota Voxy fires serve as a strong reminder that preparation is not optional.

A simple investment in safety equipment could save a car and possibly a life.

Accra big boy shares old clip of BMW before blaze. Image credit: Sika Official

Source: Twitter

Accra big boy's BMW burnt to ashes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man watched in fright as flames consumed his sleek BMW Sports car on the Borteyman stretch in Accra.

Videos from the scene showed thick smoke rising as awestruck onlookers gathered to witness the unfortunate incident.

In an emotional twist, the young man later shared an earlier clip showing how neat and sleek the car looked before the fire outbreak.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh