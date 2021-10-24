The Trade Ministry has denied claims that the sector minister sold land to distillers

A former board member of Komenda Sugar Factory is behind this claim

The ministry in a press conference described the allegations as evil

The Department of Trade and Industry has dismissed allegations that the minister of the sector, Alan Kyerematen, sold the "Akpetshie distillers" to the Komenda Sugar Factory.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Department said, “We wish to state unequivocally that both the Minister and the Minister do not have the legal authority or authority to initiate, negotiate and finalize the sale and transfer of any sewage land. company, as falsely stated in the aforementioned book. ”

Alan Kyeremanten denies selling Komenda Sugar Factory land to "Apketeshi distillers" (Photo: Getty Images)

Explained the allegations of the former Member and Secretary of the Sugar Project Management Board, Mr. Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah as a “disgraceful story” seeking the same retaliation and apology for the prominence given to this publication.

"We urge Ghanaweb.com and the person who made the allegations to immediately withdraw the defamatory report and apologize for the statement with the clarity given to its publication."

Former member and Secretary of the Commercial Sugar Project Management Board, Mr. Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah alleges that before the approval of a US $ 125 million Komenda Sugar factory loan by Parliament, the Department on behalf of the government entered into an agreement. and Seftech India Private Ltd to finance in advance the development of a 125-hectare field to be replanted on 2,000 hectares of farms in January, 2017.

According to him, the NPP after taking power quit its job indicating that, "in July, 2018 Mr Kyerematen sold 125 hectares of sugarcane to Akpeteshie distillers."

In response, the department said the minister had not sold the company's land.

"To avoid any doubts, the Department wishes to inform the general public that the Minister has NOT sold and does not intend to sell any part of the company's land."

It continued, “The Department takes this opportunity to assure the Chiefs and the people of the Komenda Traditional Area that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be reinstated, as emphasized by the Honorable President during his recent visit to the Central Region.”

