Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and plans to contest the presidency as an independent candidate.

He cited a lack of fairness from within the party as the reason for his resignation.

Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the NPP.

Source: Facebook

Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP follows his withdrawal from the party's flagbearer race, which he described as unfair.

He announced the latest development in his political career during a public address on September 25, 2023.

Kyerematen said the NPP as a party had eroded into undemocratic practices.

"The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the party that I joined in 1992 and helped develop. The party has been hijacked by a select group of party leaders and elders, government appointees, behind-the-curtain power brokers and some unscrupulous part apparatchik."

"It is abundantly clear to me that my service and contributions to the party are not appreciated and that my continuous stay in the party will create further tensions and divisions,” he said.

This announcement comes after the NPP leadership claimed Kyerematen does not plan to abandon the party.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the NPP refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26, 2023 Super Delegates Congress.

The governing party said it did not favour any flagbearer race aspirant, as Kyeremanten alleged.

The NPP also noted unhappiness about Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

Kyerematen's performance at Special Delegates Congress

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes.

Most polls had tipped Bawumia to win the polls comprehensively.

Bawumia was followed by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, with 132 votes.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, underperforming according to projections.

Source: YEN.com.gh