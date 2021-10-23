We're seeing development in Accra - Ga Mantse praises Akufo-Addo

Manse commended the president for various regional development plans

He hopes that these programs will contribute to the development of the region.

Ga Mantse also met with President Akra. I urge you to consider changing the name

Manse, King Teki Tiko Tsuru II appreciates the impact of development policies, programs and projects initiated by the government of Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo-Ado in the Greater Accra region.

When President Akufo-Ado politely met him as part of his visit to the Greater Accra region, he announced on Friday (October 22), "We are seeing progress in Accra, but we urge you to do so. So encourage more."

Ga Country "recognizes and appreciates ongoing development projects in the Province of Ga, for example Jamestown Fishing Harbor and Salga Market," he said.

After that, "The head of state will always work with the president to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. In this case, all Ga governments are ambassadors for the clean Accra system. Take the oath."

Seeing that development could take place in a peaceful environment, he said, "The traditional council will resolve all major disputes in the short term, create peace in the state and make development easier. A solution." Nationwide and Ghana. "

Montse commended President Akufo-Ado for "various social interventions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic and the appointment of Accra's first female mayor."

They also congratulated the heads of governments of Gao for the appointment of Nii Dakutso Otsi I, a member of the National Assembly, Henry Quarty, Minister for the Greater Acre Region; And Edwin Obodoy Provencal, CEO of BOST, described him as a powerful Ga State native.

The Metropolitan, Municipality and Chief Executive Officer (MMDCE) hopes that "regional ministers will work with local ministers and we will work with traditional leaders to rebuild Accra."

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II called on the President to help promote the integration and integration of Ga Dangme and to promote the teaching of the Ga language in schools "in an ongoing effort to fill the space in Ga Dangme.

