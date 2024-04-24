Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been formally unveiled as John Mahama's running mate

The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially endorsed Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate on March 7, 2024

Mahama partnered with Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama, has been formally unveiled.

Opoku-Agyemang marked the unveiling with a pledge of integrity to Ghanaians.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a two-time running mate. Source: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

“I will repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to duty.”

She also urged Ghanaians to rally around the NDC ahead of the polls.

The former Education Minister criticised the governance of the Akufo-Addo administration, citing failings in corruption and the management of the economy as examples.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our country is not sitting pretty. Things have gravely deteriorated. We all agree to that. It is high time we came together to do the hard work, to build, again, regardless how daunting. All is not lost.”

“I open my arms to welcome each one of you to partner with the NDC to envision and craft and roll out a future of limitless prospects; a future where your dreams and those of your children are attainable, your voices are constructive, where your lives matter.”

She reserved veiled criticism for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, who has recently been trying to distance himself from some of the failings and policies of the Akufo-Addo administration.

"I will not, in the advancement of self-serving ambition, declare to the world that I was only the driver's mate," she said.

The outdooring occurred at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on April 24, 2024.

