Akufo-Addo attends Climate Summit in Scotland amid unemployment crisis back home

President Akufo-Addo is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland

The president is expected to meet with Kenya’s president

President left on Sunday October 31 and returns on November 4

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday (31 October) led Ghana’s delegation to the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The conference is scheduled to end on 3 November 2021.

The COP26 Summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on climate change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses. He will also deliver three separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protect the forests and ocean, and participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP26.

Bilateral meetings

Whilst in Glasgow, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral meetings with Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway; Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta; Elizabeth Truss, MP, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs; and Raphael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP; and officials of the presidency and foreign ministry.

Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Thursday (4 November).

