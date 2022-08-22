Former President Mahama has posted lovely photos of himself and former President Kufuor at the Sunday church service

The two former Presidents joined people from all walks of life at the Mamfehene's 25th-anniversary celebration

The Mamfehene celebrated 25 years on the stool with a thanksgiving service at the Mamfe Presby Church

Over the weekend, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Kufuor reunited at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Chief of Akuapem -Mamfe in the Eastern Region Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku.

In photos shared on the social media handle of Mr Mahama, the two could be seen in hearty poses, bonding beautifully.

Former President Mahama and Kufuor. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The two were at the thanksgiving service of Nana Sasraku at the Mamfe Presbyterian church.

The event brought together the crème de la crème of the Ghanaian society as present, and past Ministers, MPs, religious leaders, and the ordinary townsfolk thronged the town to celebrate with their illustrious son and traditional leader.

Mr Mahama, in a brief speech, eulogized the Mamfehene for his high principles and integrity during his tenure as the Metro Mass Transit Board Chairman.

Preaching the sermon, renowned Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh extolled the humility and service to humanity of the Mamfehene.

He added that truthfulness, God-fearing, and prayer make a great leader. He further added that a leader who doesn't pray is weak.

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku was sworn in as the Mamfehene and Akuapem Kyidomehene on August 18, 1997, at the ripe age of 32 years.

Known in private circles as Theophilus Nyanteh Akufo-Parry, he succeeded his late uncle, Nana Ababio Manteaw, just after completing his tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He is credited with the promotion of education in Akuapem as well as peace and unity in Okuapeman.

