The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to provide free tertiary education to people living with disabilities if made president

He said this was part of his agenda to improve access to persons with disabilities and promote their future prospects

He urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 elections so that he can roll out the programme in 2025

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says that if elected president, people living with disabilities who make it to the university will be provided with free tertiary education.

He noted that this is part of his educational policy to improve access to tertiary education for PWDs in Ghana.

Bawumia says persons with disabilities deserve all the help they can get.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to clergy members in the Western North Region as part of his ongoing nationwide campaign, he stated that his government would allocate some funds to the Scholarship Secretariat and GET Fund, which is dedicated solely to funding the tertiary education of persons with disabilities.

Dr Bawumia noted that the scholarship programme would be comprehensive, covering beneficiaries' academic and residential fees.

He said persons with disabilities need more support, and his future government intends to support them.

He urged Ghanaians to elect him as the next president so that he could roll out his programme beginning in 2025.

Bawumia promises to amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers

Earlier, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers.

According to him, he would integrate traditional rulers into the mineral licensing processes to empower them in determining who gets a license to mine within their traditional area.

He said this would help solve the menace of illegal mining in the country and create access for small-scale mining companies.

The vice president addressed chiefs in the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western Regional campaign tour.

Bawumia pledges to collaborate with clergy to address development challenges

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate has pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh