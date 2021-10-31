We won't release Francis-Xavier Sosu to you - Parliament tells Police

Parliament has declined handing over Francis-Xavier Sosu to the police

The MP was whisked out of Church to prevent an arrest

The attempted arrest follows a protest against bad roads

Parliament has stated its inability to release MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu to assist in investigations as requested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ghana Police Service.

In a letter dated October 28, addressed to the Deputy-Director General of Criminal Investigation Division, F.K. Agyei, Parliament indicated that due to limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Sosu cannot be released.

“I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October, 2021 and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter,” Deputy Director of Legal Services, Nana Tawiah Okyir wrote on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament.

Also, the legislative body noted that the issue is currently before the Privileges Committee to probe “breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt by ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Adenta Divisional Command respectively.”

Meanwhile, the Police Service has been urged by Parliament to conduct its investigations mindful of the provisions of articles 117, 118 and 112.

Article 117, provides for immunity from service of process and arrest, “Civil or criminal process coming from any court or place out of Parliament shall not be served on, or executed in relation to, the Speaker or a member or the Clerk to Parliament while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from, any proceedings of Parliament.”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana