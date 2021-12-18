There was a heated fight during the GTCO music concert organised by the Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank)

The chaotic incident occurred between police officers and other security personnel charged with maintaining peace at the event

The GTCO concert took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 17

The cause of the chaotic altercation that led to the fight is not yet known, however, a viral video online shows some policemen and other security personnel throwing fists at each other during the event at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 17.

The video also shows other security personnel and bouncers present at the gathering separating the feuding parties.

The incident occurred while the Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene was delivering a live band performance.

