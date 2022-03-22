Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, has said it is not true that his boss is running away from commenting on the economy

Dr Boako has assured that Dr Bawumia will definitely speak on the economy in the coming days

He said the numerous calls on the vice president to speak on the economy shows his opinions were highly respected

The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said his boss is not running away from speaking on the economy, as has been suggested by some people.

Dr Gideon Boako has said Dr Bawumia will speak on the economy's challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's spokesperson has said the vice president will definitely speak on the economy. Source: Getty Images.

Dr Boako told Citi News on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the vice president has even recently spoken on the economy.

"Even yesterday [Monday, March 21, 2022], he spoke in Ho, and he took a bite at the economy. So, I don't see anything to suggest that the Vice President doesn't want to speak on the economy," he defended his boss.

Dr Gideon Boako's comments today follow persistent taunts by mostly members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the claim that the vice president is an economics wizard is mere hype.

His critics say he cannot speak about the current challenges of the economy because he's ashamed of how bad the economy becomes with him as head of the Economic Management Team.

Only yesterday, Monday, March 21, President John Mahama mocked Dr Bawumia when he said his inability to comment on the troubled economy was because the cedi has "arrested him".

Mr Mahama was referring to a 2020 comment by the vice president that the cedi depreciation had been arrested and locked up.

Today, Dr Boako said calls for Dr Bawumia to break his silence on the current economic predicaments show that Dr Bawumia's opinion on economic matters was highly respected.

However, he said it was untrue that the current economic team had run out of ideas.

"If you look at what is happening now, the government is not sleeping on it. There have been serious discussions. The economic management team has been up and doing," Dr Boako assured.

Source: YEN.com.gh