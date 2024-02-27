Mahama Proposes Exporting Nurses To Address Unemployment In Health Sector

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama has suggested the export of health workers

The former president proposed a particular unit tasked with recruiting nurses and ensuring they are up to standard

Mahama said this proposal would benefit not just health workers but healthcare globally

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama has proposed exporting nurses and other health workers to address unemployment in the sector.

In an address in the Savannah Region, Mahama suggested a dedicated unit at the Labour Ministry tasked with recruiting nurses for overseas employment.

John Mahama (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said this unit would facilitate agreements with other countries to deploy Ghanaian nurses on fixed-term contracts.

“...we will sign agreements with other countries where we can post our nurses to go and work on fixed contracts."

By leveraging international partnerships, Mahama seeks to create avenues for skilled nurses to contribute to healthcare systems globally while benefiting from gainful employment.

Ghana nurses eye move to Bahamas

More Ghanaian nurses have been leaving Ghana, with the Bahamas announcing new recruitments late in 2023.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean country.

Bahamas said it has been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana have triggered.

Ghanaian nurse in UK reveals she's able to save GH¢11k a month

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse in Birmingham said her life has been transformed since moving out of Ghana.

She emphasized the opportunities and higher earnings she now enjoys, thanks to being paid based on shifts.

The nurse expressed gratitude for exploring new horizons and supporting her family back in Ghana while saving a significant portion of her income.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh