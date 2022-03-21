Former President John Mahama has mocked Vice President Bawumia about the continuous depreciation of the cedi.

According to Mahama, the vice president has gone silent about the economy because the cedi he claimed in 2020 has been locked up has rather arrested him

Mr Mahama said Nana Akufo-Addo came to power with lofty promises but has only succeeded in plunging the economy into chaos

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, saying his inability to comment on the troubled economy was because the cedi has arrested him.

In 2020, the vice president grabbed headlines for stating that prudent economic decisions have held the cedi's fall against the dollar at a time, stating that the government had "arrested" the cedi and locked it up.

But with a consistent fall of the cedi against major trading currencies recently, there have been questions about what happened to the vice president's claim that the cedi has been arrested.

Latching on to the issue, former President John Mahama said it appears the cedi has broken jail and instead arrested the vice president, who has remained tight-lipped about the myriad of problems confronting the economy.

"Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can't find him," a report by Starr News quoted the former president on Monday, March 21, at an NDC event.

John Mahama also said at the launch of the TEIN App at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra today that although Nana Akufo-Addo came to power on the back of big promises, he has plunged the economy into devastation.

"We have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades," he stressed.

Time For ‘Economics Wizard’ Bawumia To Demonstrate Leadership But He Has Gone Comatose – Minority Mocks

The Minority MPs are mocking Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has gone into a deep sleep when his often-hyped economics wizardry is needed to solve current economic challenges.

At a press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022, Ranking Member on the Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, blamed the vice president for leading President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management Team to failure.

“The economic management team under Dr Bawumia has failed woefully…the vice president has gone into comatose. He is nowhere to be found.

“This is the time he has to demonstrate leadership. This is the time government must show it cares for the people. All we hear government do is whining and whining and whining,” he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

