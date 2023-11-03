Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls

Dr Bawumia polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender Ken Agyapong, who polled only 22% of the total votes

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1

In the NPP-USA presidential primaries, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the clear winner, securing a resounding victory with 208 out of the total 270 votes cast.

This impressive win represents a substantial 77.04% of the vote, making a significant statement about his popularity within the party's overseas branch.

Dr Bawumia's closest rival, Ken Ohene Agyapong, managed to secure 60 votes, equivalent to 22.22% of the total vote. Meanwhile, the other two contenders, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, each received just one vote, representing 0.37% of the votes cast.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and a group of a crowd of NPP members.

The statement emphasised the commitment of the NPP-USA to upholding democratic traditions within the party and praised the active participation of its eligible members. Out of 411 eligible members, 270 took part in the internal poll, reflecting the engagement and enthusiasm of the party's supporters in the United States.

This commanding victory for Dr Bawumia in the NPP-USA presidential primaries underlines his standing as a prominent figure in the NPP and his popularity among party members.

It also showcases the confidence and trust that many NPP members, both within Ghana and abroad, have in him as a leader and a potential candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Dr Bawumia's significant win not only strengthens his position within the party but also serves as an indicator of the preferences of the NPP members in the United States.

The results of this internal poll provide an early glimpse into the preferences and inclinations of the NPP members abroad, setting the stage for the political landscape leading up to the bigger polls to elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023.

