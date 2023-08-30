The NPP has decided that only its National Council will vote in the run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

The party had previously been trying to get one of the aspirants who tied for fifth to step down

Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimoh both had 9 votes during the Super Delegates Congress

Only the New Patriotic Party’s National Council will vote in the party’s September 2 run-off for the fifth flagbearer aspirant position between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh.

The decision was reached after a National Council meeting of the party on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Boakye Agyarko (L), Justin Kodua (C) and Francis Addai-Nimoh (R). Source: Faccebook/@AgyarkoBoakyeKyeremateng/@NewPatrioticParty/@FrancisAddai-Nimoh

Source: Facebook

The party was considering whether to hold a full Super Delegates Congress with 961 members for the run-off.

Citi News reported that the National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held but only with its members voting.

The party also tried to convince one of the aspirants to concede the run-off.

Run-off for Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

A tie between Addai Nimoh and Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

A former Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

Agyarko calls congress a waste of time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agyarko criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress, which is intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.” He, however, noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

