Professor Raymond Atuguba has disclosed what he says is the hidden meaning of NPP's Break the 8 mantra

The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law said the slogan underpins the governing party's intention to rig the next election

The outspoken law scholar said the party intends to use force and violence to hold on to power beyond 2024

Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, has said the popular 'Break The 8' mantra of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a grand plan to rig the 2024 general elections.

Delivering a lecture on the theme "Ghana at Crossroads" at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale in the Northern Region, he said the popular slogan of the governing party was a sinister plan to hold on to power at all cost.

The law professor said the NPP intends to hold on to power by setting up parallel security forces, some forcefully integrated into some regular forces, and use them for all violence.

"…culminating, some have argued, in their deployment for Election 2024, against the backdrop of real or orchestrated evidence of terrorism and violent extremism, for the purpose of restricting freedoms, terrorising the opposition and robbing the election," he said.

The NPP explained 'Break the 8' to mean being the first party to break the cycle where the two main political parties – the NDC being the other – hand over power after a maximum of eight years.

But the outspoken law professor said the mantra is more ominous:

"Significantly, project "break the 8" also involves the targeting of all critical national voices, including those in academia, media, civil society, and even faith-based organisations, either buying them out, that is, paying them for their silence, or hounding them using the instrument of state forces such as the security services, the military and the police, and the instruments of the administrative state, such as the tax authorities and the regulatory authorities, and also aimed at ensuring their silence or support, when the call on Election 2024 is made on 8th December that year."

