The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sworn in the newly elected National Executive Committee members at the National Delegates Congress

It followed a fierce two-day battle between 46 candidates for the top 10 executive positions to lead the party to victory in 2024

YEN.com.gh captures the names of the candidates who defied their opponents and won the hearts of delegates to clinch victory

After two days of fierce contests for the top ten positions, delegates elected the National Executive Committee members to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

More than 6,000 delegates voted for 46 candidates who vied for the top 10 executive positions to lead the NPP to achieve its quest to ''break the eight'' and rule Ghana beyond President Akufo-Addo's two terms.

The delegates made their choices and the 10 newly elected National Executive Committee members were sworn in at the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.

The new National Executives vowed to uphold and defend the party's constitution as they took their oath of office.

Below are the names of the winners.

1. Mr Stephen Ntim- National Chairman.

2. Vice-Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey.

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman.

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman.

5. Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary.

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser.

7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser.

8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah.

9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa.

10. Treasurer- Dr Charles Dwamena.

Watch the swearing-in of the new national executives of the NPP:

NPP Elections: Kennedy Agyapong Urges Delegates to Vote for Right Candidates to Lead Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, urged delegates to vote for the right national executives to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the National Delegates Conference underway on Saturday, July 16, the Ghanaian lawmaker told the delegates to accept gifts and monies from candidates seeking to influence their decision but endeavor to vote for the right candidates.

The outspoken lawmaker told the delegates to put the party's interest first and elect qualified and deserving persons.

