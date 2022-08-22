Joyce Bawah Mogtari celebrated her husband of so many years with an emotional message on Facebook

She praised him for his loyalty and sacrifices despite her raft of issues, mostly health-related

Mahama’s aide also admonished her husband to take it easy and stop working too hard

Former President Mahama’s special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has penned an emotional message to her husband of several years.

Taking to her Facebook handle, the former Deputy Minister of Transport recalled the supportive role of her husband all these years.

“I still remember where we met and how we met. It’s funny how we recall the little innocuous incidents in our lives and how those little things suddenly take centre stage; and only many years after,” Madam Mogtari said in the love letter accompanied by a lovely photo of the two.

She also praised her backbone for not giving up on her despite her “raft of issues, mostly health related.”

She added that despite the huge cost of treatment for those health issues, her husband, who she affectionately called, Hudu, has never given up on her.

"God has blessed me in so many ways and with so many good and wonderful people and a great family, but you have stood beside me from the day we met with me and for me," she said on her Facebook page.

