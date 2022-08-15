MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and his beautiful wife, Vera, marked 10 years of being together as married couples

To celebrate, they had a couple photoshoot which turned out very beautiful and adorable as they got cosy together in each other's arms

Many have admired the chemistry they share together and have highlighted how romantic Sam George is to his wife

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and his beautiful wife, Vera, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and it was nothing but plush.

Sam George and wife, Vera. Photo Source: @eventellz @manuelphotography_official @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

The two held a party on Sunday, August 14, 2022, to celebrate their milestone as a couple with close friends and loved ones. The event setup was nothing but elegant and sparkling as Eventellz splashed the venue with some breathtaking decor.

It looked so surreal, as if Mr and Mrs were getting married all over again as Vera rocked a stunning star-studded white gown with a lovely veil, all from celebrated stylist Saadia Sanusi.

Sam George rocked an elegant blue suit from Brommon. he wore a white long sleeves shirt with a black bow tie to compliment his looks for the night.

Extraordinarily beautiful photos of Sam George and his adorable wife were taken before they showed up for the party celebrating their milestone together as a couple.

Many guests and popular faces were spotted at the 10th-anniversary celebration of Sam George and Vera. Former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and his charming wife, Lordina Mahama, graced the occasion.

Reggae-dancehall musician Samini, veteran hiplife musician and rapper Obrafour thrilled the couple and guests with hits songs.

Below is a video of the event venue filled with plush and off-the-top decor. Renowned event company, Eventellz put a spark on it.

Below are pre-wedding 10th-anniversary photos and a video.

Netizens share admiration for the couple

laud_kotey_photography:

The number of poses I screenshot from this reel erh ....

adwoa_bediisika:

This is Beautifulllllllll ❤️❤️❤️

maameyaa_benewaa:

Love these pictures like this make you realize there are still good marriages out there

emprezzgh:

m falling in love ooo

marcmysticbb:

Niceness!! Congratulations,you both...and here's to another 10,20,30,40!

mzz__asia:

This is soo beautiful. This thing called love herh.

shannon.lee_photography:

Great photos of a classy couple!

