Kingsley Diaba Setor, a Ghanaian man who got married to his wife in 2021 accompanied her to the delivery ward in 2022

While they were there, the gentleman who could not stand the sight of his wife in labour fainted

According to him, the experience has made him raise the measure of respect he has for women in general

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A handsome Ghanaian man named Kingsley Diaba Setor has shared a rather hilarious story of how he ended up in a hospital bed after trying to be there for his wife during delivery.

Sharing his story in the popular Ghanaian Facebook community, Tell It All, Kingsley admitted that women deserve a lot of respect for the pain they go through during childbirth.

In his own words:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I went to escort my wife in the labor ward to motivate her for easy delivery. I couldn't stand the scene, I ended up fainting. Respect to all women."

Photos as man faints after accompanying wife to give birth Photo credit: @BlackBWoyPOrter

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kingsely and his wife got married on October 17, 2021, a week after which he said she impregnated him with all the good things in marriage.

How Ghanaians reacted to the news

Ama Amoakoa said:

This is for those who ask women what the bring to the table... see? Childbirth n being a woman is a whole table on its own...

Caroline Oppong commented:

What do you do for a living men and what will you bring on table men nu, childbirth alone is a risk so stop asking women useless questions

Melisa Pearl opined:

God should just share this responsibility amongst couples. Wife carries the pregnancy full term, husband delivers. Wo hwoa apae da a, anka y'all will respect women. ‍♀️‍♀️

John Mahama and Wife Lordina Build New Maternity And Children Ward To Mark 30 Years Of Marriage

While on the subject of maternity wards, former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have built a new Maternity and Children's Ward for the Bole District Hospital to mark their 30 years of marriage anniversary.

The former first couple arrived in Bole on Monday, July 25, 2022, ahead of the inauguration of the new facility on Tuesday.

Mr Mahama and Lordina paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh