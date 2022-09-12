The Asogli State Council has apologised for inviting Ken Agyapong, Assin Central MP, to the 2022 Yam Festival

This follows the rejection of the MP's gifts when he honoured the Council's invitation to the event

The Asogli State Council said the invitation sent to the maverick MP was an administrative lapse

The Asogli State Council has apologised for an invitation letter sent to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, following brouhaha over the rejection of his gifts at the 2022 Yam Festival.

The Asogli State Council grabbed headlines over the weekend after videos of the gifts from the popular MP being rejected hit the internet. Many felt the public rejection of the gifts from the MP was highly embarrassing.

Shortly after the incident, a letter hit online showing that the Asogli State Council did invite Mr Agyapong officially to the event, prompting concerns about why the MP was embarrassed.

In a letter explaining why Ken Agyapong’s gifts were rejected, the Asogli State Council said the MP had in the past made unfavourable comments against the paramount chief, Togbe Afede XIV.

The letter also said some of the MP’s comments are generally unfitting for a legislator.

Before signing off, the Secretary of the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh, apologised for sending an invitation letter to Mr Agyapong, calling it an "administrative lapse".

“I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in the sending of an invitation letter to Mr. Agyapong. I apologise to both the Asogli State and Council and Mr Agyapong,” he said.

