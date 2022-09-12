Togbe Afede XIV has justified why he rejected gifts presented by Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong during the 2022 Yam Festival

The paramount chief said the legislator has in the past made comments that were insulting against him

Listing five of the past comments by the maverick MP, the chief also said the comments were unbecoming of a legislator

The Asogli State Council, led by Togbe Afede XIV, has opened up about why gifts presented by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, were rejected during the 2022 Yam Festival.

A statement issued by the Council on Monday, September 12, 2022, explained that Mr Agyapong was prevented from officially donating to the festival because of several loose comments he had made in the past about revered paramount chief, Togbe Afede XIV.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) andTogbe Afede XIV. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The council also said these past comments by the maverick MP, who is aspiring to become president of Ghana, were unfitting for a legislator.

"The following are some statements or headlines of stories featuring uncomplimentary and insulting statements made by Mr Agyapong, for which he has shown no remorse:

"1. April 24, 2009 : 'Togbe Afede is a shameless opportunist'

"2. April 18, 2012: 'I declare war in this country'

"3. November 7, 2018: 'Togbe Afede is corrupt, he supervised fraudulent withdrawal of 31 million cedis from NIB'

"4. November 8, 2018: 'Togbe Afede is ethnocentric and an NDC stooge, his name can never intimidate me

"5. November 13, 2018: 'Even the president cannot stop me from chasing Togbe Afede out as NIB Board Chairman'".

Asogli State Council's statement explaining why Ken Agyapong was rejected from taking part in 2022 Yam Festival.

Source: UGC

Togbe Afede Boldly Rejects Ken Agyapong's Gifts at Yam Festival

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, rejected gifts the Assin Central MP sent him as part of the ongoing Te Za (Yam Festival).

The renowned Chief capped this year's Yam Festival celebration, which started on August 6, with other traditional leaders and the people of the Asogli State on Sunday, September 11.

Besides upholding tradition, the one-month-long festival seeks to foster and promote unity, reconciliation, stocktaking, and development in the Asogli State.

The occasion also provided the chiefs and people in the Asogli State the annual opportunity to reunite with their ancestors and reaffirm their allegiance to the Agbogbome Stool.

Graphic Online reports that Kennedy Agyapong graced a sitting on Friday at the Asogli State Palace Forecourt in Ho with gifts.

The gifts were, however, rejected at the durbar on the grounds that the MP uses unkind words on Togbe Afede.

