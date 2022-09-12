President Akufo-Addo has responded to the critics of his government's intention to construct a National Cathedral

According to him, the edifice will be constructed by all means before his government exits power

This is coming at a time inadequate funds have stalled the progress of work on the project

President Akufo-Addo has responded to critics of his government's decision to construct a National Cathedral.

According to him, the construction of the edifice, which is currently suspended, will be completed before his tenure ends.

President Akufo-Addo; the current state of work on the National cathedral Image Credit: @thenationalcathedralgh

Source: Facebook

This follows assertions by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat that no additional state money, other than the seed money promised by President Akufo-Addo, will be sunk into the project.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service for the late father of the Zoomlion boss, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the President reiterated his commitment to see the construction of the Cathedral by the hook or by the crook.

"We will build the National Cathedral by all means. We will finish the construction before I say what I have to say," he told the cheering churchgoers who had gathered at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Graceland Assembly.

Construction Works On Cathedral Project Have Stalled Due To Lack Of Funds - Secretariat

Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral project have stalled after the secretariat said it didn't have the requisite funds to continue with the construction works.

Critics say the funds sunk into the project, which they say is a personal pledge of President Akufo-Addo, can go into critical state interventions, including providing basic social amenities.

The 5,000-seater auditorium project valued at $340 million is scheduled to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

Auditor General’s Report: Government Spent GH¢142 Million On National Cathedral Project In 2021

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2021 Auditor General’s Report had revealed that the government spent GH¢142 million on the National Cathedral project.

According to the report, the construction of the National Cathedral, a personal promise of President Nana Akufo-Addo to God after winning the 2016 elections, was captured under the government’s priority programmes and interventions for the said year.

Source: YEN.com.gh