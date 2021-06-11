There is nothing wrong in mining in forest - NPP's George Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker has stated that there is nothing wrong with mining in the country’s forests

George Mireku Duker, deputy, Lands and Natural resources minister designate has stated that there is nothing wrong with mining in the country’s forest reserves.

According to him, there was no law that has been stated that prevents mining in the forests.

He added that the law even allowed for mining in some selected forest reserves.

“... Mining prudently in forest reserves that are dedicated for development is not against the law. The onus is on us to ensure that we have a legislative framework that will guide mining processes and make sure we mine professionally,” he said before the Appointments Committee of Parliament

In a report filed by Graphiconline, when asked if he was in support of the mining activities done in the forest reserves, he said it depends.

“It depends on the area dedicated for the purpose. If the area is earmarked for mining, there is nothing wrong with it,” he noted

Artificial forests

The deputy minister designate for Lands and Natural resources said the government could look at the creation of artificial forests to make up for the depletion of the forest reserves.

According to him, specific areas could be designated and turned into artificial forests.

Atewa galamseyers

Meanwhile, the illegal miners arrested in the Atewa Forest have finally been granted bail.

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ admitted each of them to bail of GHc350,000 with two sureties to be justified, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

It will be recalled the 32 accused persons took the nation by surprise when they said they were sanctioned to mine in the Atewa forest by the presidency.

They made the bombshell disclosure on Monday, May 24, 2021, after the court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei denied them bail, YEN.com.gh reported earlier.

Source: Yen.com.gh