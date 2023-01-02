President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to completing the National Cathedral

He made this known after donating an amount of GH₵‎100, 000 towards the construction of the edifice

The project has been saddled with controversy after a section of the populace questioned whether it was a priority amid the economic challenges facing the country

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana has reiterated his commitment to ensuring the National Cathedral is built to the glory of God.

According to him, despite the numerous criticisms the edifice will be completed before he exits power.

President Akufo-Addo inspecting an artist's impression of the National cathedral Image Credit: @thenationalcathedralgh

Source: Facebook

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo Says With Support From Christian Community Edifice Will Be Completed

He said with the needed support from the Christian community and well-meaning Ghanaians, the promise he made to God will be fulfilled.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known when he stormed the project site and made a cash donation of GH₵‎100,000.

“The National Cathedral will not just be another monument adorning the skyline of Accra, it will be a rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship… I am therefore committed to working with the Board of Trustees to ensure the completion of this project to the glory of God.”

The project which is currently stalled has been widely criticized by a section of the populace who have questioned whether the edifice is a priority project.

National Cathedral: Minority Blocks GH¢80 Million Funding For Controversial Project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that despite the government’s unflinching decision to expend scarce funds on the construction of a national cathedral, the Minority in Parliament is making sure that does not happen.

In what may be described as a rare win for the Minority legislators, they managed to secure a vote to block the allocation of a whopping GH¢80 million for the controversial project.

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Trade and Industry Committee who is also the legislator for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana explained that the committee rejected the allocation because members were not impressed by the documents presented to back the allocation.

