The Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project say they do not need the government's support for its construction

They insist that apart from the seed money the President promised them, the taxpayer shouldn't be overburdened

The position of the Board of Trustees is contrary to the 2021 Auditor General's report, which revealed that the state spent 142 million cedis on the project

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project has stated that they need government funding for the edifice's construction.

According to a member of the Board, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, aside from the seed money promised by President Akufo-Addo, they do not want the taxpayer's money to be used for the project.

This comes when construction works on the project have been suspended due to inadequate funds.

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, in an interview on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, said the project had been suspended because the Secretariat had run out of the needed capital to finance it.

Despite the project stalling, a member of the Board, Dr Joyce Aryee, insists they will focus on the Christian community rather than the government for the project's funding.

"…the reason why we are sitting here talking is that apart from the seed money that the President promised, we don't want money to come from the taxpayer. We don't want the money to come from the taxpayer that is why we are sitting here today that let us all give to support," she said.

The position of the two leading members of the construction of the National Cathedral project follows revelations in the 2021 Auditor General's report that an amount of GH¢142,762,500 was spent on the edifice.

