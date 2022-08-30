It has emerged that work on the National Cathedral project has been suspended because capital has run out

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has disclosed that workers working on the projected have been suspended

He said unless the public supports the project, it can not be completed

Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has disclosed that the project's construction has been put on hold due to unavailable funds.

When the Redeemed Christian Church of God donated to the cathedral secretariat on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Dr Opoku-Mensah said the capital to finance the project had run out.

"We have the contractors and their staff outside but the workers have been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again," Joy News quoted Dr Opoku-Mensah.

The National Cathedral under construction. Source: UGC/National Cathedral Secretary.

Source: Facebook

He said the only way the project could be completed would depend on the support of Ghanaians.

National Cathedral: Donations By Ghanaian Churches Towards Project Released, Over GH¢2m Donated In Total

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that separate contributions by various churches in Ghana towards the construction of the National Cathedral leaked on the internet on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper released the list and showed at least 45 Charismatic and Orthodox churches have contributed towards the project.

The Church of Pentecost – but the church and the headquarters – have donated the highest amount of GH¢700,000 to support the construction of the edifice that has become controversial.

Action Chapel International, Perez Chapel International and the Presbyterian Church are among the big donors to the project.

IMANI Africa Presents 10 Challenges With Controversial Project

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that renowned think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has listed ten challenges with the National Cathedral project in a recent analysis.

The policy brief by the think tank on the controversial project stays away from fundamental questions of politics and morality.

“It does not, for instance, deliberate on the philosophical appropriateness of state funding for single-faith ventures,” IMANI said in the policy brief published on June 26, 2022.

IMANI notes, for instance, that Ghana could be plunged into sectarian confusion by describing the building as a “National Cathedral”.

Source: YEN.com.gh