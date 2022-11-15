The Majority Leader is fuming at rage at some allegations levelled against him by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in an interview, said the NPP stalwart has wrongly accused him of instigating the 'Ken must go' agenda

Using strong words, the Suame MP questioned the locus of Gabby and asked him who he was to be making such unfounded allegations against him

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is fuming with rage over what he describes as unfounded allegations levelled against him by a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

According to the Suame MP, Gabby wrongly accused him of instigating Majority MPs to demand the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Who Do You Think You Are? – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Fumes At Gabby

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa Radio, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned the locus of Gabby and asked who he was to be making such unfounded allegations against him.

"There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating. But, now, this has brought about another sense of anger. That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is?" he quizzed.

In expressing his anger, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu angrily retorted, "I serve Akufo-Addo, and I serve the party as well as the government. When we talk about the government itself, what is your locus standi to accuse me of being an instigator?"

Sack Ofori-Atta Agenda By Majority Caucus 'Divides' NPP

The 'Ken must go' agenda appears to have sharply divided the governing party. The removal calls, which some 80 NPP MPs initially championed, are now a position of the entire majority caucus.

Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister Storms Ad-Hoc Committee With Gabby; Demands Documentary Evidence Of Allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers for the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, demanded further and better particulars of the allegations of financial impropriety based on which the Minority is pushing for the minister's removal.

The legal team led by Gabby made the demands when he stormed the ad-hoc parliamentary committee in the company of the embattled minister.

