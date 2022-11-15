The first day of the ad hoc committee hearing the impeachment motion against the finance minster Ken Ofori-Atta ended in a spectacle

One of the highlights of the hearing was a brief shot of the minister dozing off while evidence was being adduced against him

Many Ghanaians on social media slammed the minster for sleeping away the crucial impeachment hearing

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been captured on camera dozing off during a crucial hearing by an ad hoc committee investigating allegations that informed a motion of censure against him.

On the first day of the hearing by the parliamentary committee on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the minister, who looked tired, was captured by the cameras filming the live event sleeping.

has since triggered a storm of social media comments, many of which are negative.

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared at the ad hoc committee hearing with is lawyer Gabby Otchere-Darko. Source: Twitter/@TheKennethDarko

Source: Twitter

Many of the comments took a swipe at the embattled minister for insisting to stay in office despite the widespread calls for him to step down.

The minister was seen sleeping barely two hours into the important hearing by the eight-member bi-partisan committee probing allegations of incompetence, conflict of interest and illegal financial appropriations, among others.

The minister had been dozing off when Minority spokesperson on Finance and MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, was presenting evidence to back the allegations brought against the minister.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh has compiled from Twitter.

A tweep, @KwekuBaakoJ1's comments were hard hitting:

"If not for greediness, wickedness, family affairs and selfishness, why would Ken Ofori-Atta still be the Financial Minister? The person seated there clearly is not physically fit. I'm not surprised. The President himself is just like the Finance Minister."

the minister was bent on keeping his job despite fierce criticism for allegedly running Ghana's economy down:

"You claim you don’t take a salary as a finance minister, so why are you doing everything possible to keep your job? What at all is Ken Ofori Atta getting from the Ministry of Finance that he doesn’t want to resign?"

@justbooks13 also remarked:

"At this point you should just give up!! Ken Ofori Atta needs his [med..] asap. MOF Gabby Nana Addo Adu Boahen John Kumah pinch him to wake up."

@_crispinbasit expressed surprise:

"Ahh Ken Ofori-Atta is sleeping at the censure hearing. Is the himself taking this seriously?? "

@Kwaguverah offered a word of advise:

"Ken Ofori- Attah aka Finance Minister you have made enough money. Just resign n focus on ur health . Aaah Bah."

Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister Storms Ad-Hoc Committee With Gabby; Demands Documentary Evidence Of Allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawyer for Ofori-Atta at the ad hoc committee hearing has called on the Minority to provide documentary evidence of the allegations levelled against the minster.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko made the demands when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee in the company of the embattled minister.

Gabby said the further particulars will enable his client better assess the allegations based on which his removal is being pushed for.

