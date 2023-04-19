It has been confirmed that John Mahama pays some of his own expenses contrary to what the law says should accrue to former presidents as benefits

MD for ECG Samuel Dubik Mahama disclosed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that for some time now, the former president has paid his power bills promptly without waiting for the state to do so

Former president Mahama caused a stir not long when he told TV3 that the state, under Akufo-Addo, has not failed to ensure that he receives his benefits

The managing director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that John Mahama does not allow the state to pay his electricity bills even though that is included in the privileges he is supposed to enjoy as a former president.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the ECG MD, disclosed during an interview on the Twi-speaking radio station Peace FM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that the former president always pays his bills promptly.

Former president John Mahama sits behind a desk in his office when he was President of Ghana. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

He explained that this is unlike what pertains to all living former presidents.

"Former President Kufour’s bills are with us, we gave them to the Chief of Staff [Akosua Frema Osei-Opare] and she has worked on them. We also had the electricity bills from President John Mahama…he did not wait for the state to pay his bills. He has already been paying his own bills…Yes, he pays his own bills," he said in Twi.

Former president Mahama caused a stir not long when he disclosed to the surprise of many Ghanaians that he pays his own bills.

Mahama told TV3 during an interview a while back that he pays for his electricity, fuel, office rent, and travel expenses, although these were supposed to be part of his benefits as a former head of state.

Chief of Staff not happy Mahama pays his own bills

The ECG MD, however, told the host of "Kokrokoo", Peace FM's morning programme, Kwame Sefa Kayi, that the current Chief of Staff is not happy about the development.

Samuel Dubik Mahama said Akosua Frema Osei-Opare criticised his company for allowing the former president to pay his own bills contrary to the provisions of the state.

"We had a meeting with the Chief of Staff and she told us her piece of mind and she told us exactly what we have to do because a lot of people would like to drop the problem at the political doorstep which is wrong," the ECG boss said.

He said there is a plan to meet the former president and compel him to allow the state to take up the payment of his bills.

He also accepted the blame that his outfit should not have allowed the former president to pay his bills.

"We were supposed to read his meter and take action by informing him that we will handle it," he said.

He said there is now a robust system in place to ensure the right thing is done.

The ECG boss also urged all Ghanaians to pay their bills promptly to enable the power distribution company to efficiently carry out its mandate.

